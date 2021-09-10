Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021
New signings WIlliams, Ntcham and Obafemi in line for Swansea debuts

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 10.42am
Striker Michael Obafemi joined Swansea from Southampton (Simon Galloway/PA)
Striker Michael Obafemi joined Swansea from Southampton (Simon Galloway/PA)

Swansea boss Russell Martin could include new signings Rhys Williams, Olivier Ntcham and Michael Obafemi in his squad for the Sky Bet Championship clash with Hull.

Defender Williams, midfielder Ntcham and striker Obafemi arrived from Liverpool, Celtic and Southampton respectively just before the transfer deadline.

Defender Ben Cabango and midfielder Flynn Downes have recovered from Covid-19 and are available for selection.

Liam Walsh has returned to training following a hamstring issue and will be assessed but fellow midfielder Korey Smith (calf) is not expected to feature.

Hull forward Mallik Wilks will return to contention in south Wales.

Wilks has been training for the past two weeks having been absent since the opening day of the season due to a calf injury.

Tigers striker Josh Magennis (hip) will be assessed but defender Alfie Jones (thigh) and midfielder George Honeyman (ankle) will not be involved.

Midfielder George Moncur is available for selection after completing a three-game suspension.

