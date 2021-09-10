Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dean Smith: Aston Villa in no-win situation over Emi Martinez and Emi Buendia

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 10.45am
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is currently in Croatia with team-mate Emi Buendia (David Davies/PA)
Dean Smith insisted Aston Villa were left in an impossible situation over Emi Martinez and Emi Buendia’s international release.

The duo are currently training in Croatia after returning from South America following the farcical scenes which saw Argentina’s game against Brazil abandoned on Sunday.

The World Cup qualifier was called off after Brazilian health officials objected to the participation of Martinez and Tottenham’s Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero.

The visitors walked off the pitch at the Corinthians Arena after the officials came out to stop the game, believing the trio broke Covid quarantine rules, while Buendia did not make the squad.

Martinez and Buendia are out of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Chelsea and Smith felt there was no easy solution.

“It was a no-win situation all round. Each club had to come up with the best solution for themselves,” he said.

“Legally I don’t think we had any right to ban our players. It’s a World Cup, they have a right to choose whether they want to go and play for their countries or not.

“I didn’t want them to travel but when I saw the passion they had we had to come up with a compromise for all parties.

“We all had a predicament – players, club teams, national teams – on do we allow them to go across and play for their countries and potentially miss two or three games?

“We were all in a rock and a hard place. Once our players made it clear they had spoken to other players in Argentina and wanted to play we had to come to a compromise.

“We managed to find that, they played the one game and they are quarantining now and back ready to play against Everton next week.

“They are in Croatia, we spoke with the relevant authorities and government officials to make sure it was the right thing to do. They are training over there.”

While the pair are out of the trip to Stamford Bridge, Ollie Watkins (knee), Leon Bailey (hamstring), John McGinn and Jacob Ramsey (Covid isolation) are available.

Bertrand Traore is back in training after a hamstring injury but Trezeguet (knee) remains a long-term absentee.

“We have a very exciting squad to choose from. It will give us different options this season,” Smith added.

“We feel we have recruited really well. It’s not helped Bertrand had an operation, we had a couple of Covid cases and Ollie got injured in pre-season but with the players coming back now it makes us stronger.

“We believe we can challenge the best teams in the league and it’s an opportunity to go and show that.”

