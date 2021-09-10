Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No new worries for Thomas Frank as Marc Cucurella ready for Brighton debut

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 10.53am
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank applauds fans (John Walton/PA)
Brentford boss Thomas Frank reported no fresh selection concerns following the international break ahead of the Premier League match against Brighton.

Defender Frank Onyeka is back in training following his positive Covid-19 test, but Mads Bech Sorensen (knee) and Josh Dasilva (hip) both continue their recovery.

The Bees signed free agent Mathias Jorgensen on Thursday, but the veteran defender could have to wait for his debut as the one-year deal is subject to confirmation of a work permit and international clearance.

Brighton could hand a debut to new signing Marc Cucurella, the Spanish defender having joined from Getafe ahead of the transfer deadline.

Republic of Ireland forward Aaron Connolly should be fit after sitting out the 1-1 draw against Serbia on Tuesday night because of a glute problem.

Dutch forward Jurgen Locadia is in contention against having recently returned to the club following 15 months on loan in the Major League Soccer at FC Cincinnati, while Dan Burn (knee) and Tariq Lamptey (hamstring) both continue their rehabilitation.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Norgaard, Mbeumo, Janelt, Canos, Ghoddos, Toney, Fernandez, Thompson, Stevens, Onyeka, Jensen, Wissa, Baptiste, Bidstrup, Forss, Dervisoglu

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Cucurella, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Maupay, Trossard, Steele, Duffy, Veltman, Mwepu, Alzate, Richards, Connolly, Welbeck, Zeqiri, Locadia

