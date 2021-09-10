Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl focused on improving defensive record

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 11.35am
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl wants to see defensive improvement (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl wants to see defensive improvement (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl admits he is focused on tightening up their defence as they are yet to keep a clean sheet.

Saints have conceded four goals in three matches and while they have not been taken apart by any opponent yet, it is an area which requires attention.

Saturday’s opponents are free-scoring West Ham, who have found the net 10 times, and Hasenhuttl is aware his side need to be at their defensive best.

“The amount of goals we conceded in the first three games was above the average we try to have so far,” said the Saints boss.

“This is what we have to change, this is a tricky topic for the last weeks. It’s getting more and more difficult in the Premier League to have clean sheets, you see it every weekend.

“Teams are getting stronger and it’s not so easy. A few chances are enough for the opponent to score and this is what makes it so difficult.

“Especially in the last game (a last-gasp 2-2 draw with Newcastle), we normally should’ve won it and we had the bigger chances.

“Conceding in the end a goal, what is absolutely to defend, and this is what we have to discuss.”

West Ham have continued their good form from the end of last season and have taken seven points from nine to sit second in the table.

Southampton have not beaten their London opponents in seven matches and Hasenhuttl is conscious of the threat they pose, with Michail Antonio the Premier League’s early leading scorer with four.

“We know the strength that they have: very good individual qualities in the team but also a very clear and efficient way of playing football. This is the reason why they’ve been so successful,” he added.

“They don’t give you many chances of winning balls because they don’t take many risks building up.

“They have quick counter-attacks, quick ball into the striker and a very dynamic strong guy in Antonio. He can decide games by his own.

“For scoring in the right moments they don’t need a lot of chances to score. This is part of a top team.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier