Friday, September 10th 2021
Sport

Nigel Pearson has plenty of selection options as Bristol City take on Preston

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 11.51am
Nigel Pearson has plenty of selection options (John Walton/PA)
Nigel Pearson has plenty of selection options (John Walton/PA)

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson is selecting from strength for the Robbins’ Sky Bet Championship clash with Preston.

Only Tommy Conway is definitely ruled out after a small operation on a long-standing injury that means he will be sidelined for two to three months.

Tomas Kalas and Alex Scott are back from international duty and come into contention for the Ashton Gate showdown.

“We’ve got a more or less a fit squad. It’s nice to have selection problems because players are available,” Pearson said.

Preston trio Ched Evans, Liam Lindsay and Tom Barkhuizen have resumed training after spells in isolation because of Covid.

Barkhuizen is still affected, however, and is likely to miss out against City with the West Brom clash a week later a more likely target for his comeback.

New signings Josh Murphy and Ali McCann are available and are pushing hard to make their debuts.

Matthew Olosunde and Izzy Brown remain in the treatment room and will definitely miss out.

