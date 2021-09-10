Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021
Sport

Crawley could give first start to new forward Alex Battle against Carlisle

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 12.19pm
Alex Battle could feature for Crawley (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Alex Battle could feature for Crawley (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

New Crawley forward Alex Battle could make his first start for the club in Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Carlisle.

Battle, who has signed from Truro on a one-year deal, made his debut off the bench in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Bristol Rovers.

Star striker Tom Nichols made his comeback from injury against Rovers and is expected to continue up front against Carlisle.

Crawley are contending with an injury crisis in defence with Jordan Tunnicliffe, Harry Ransom, Ludwig Francillette and Tom Dallison in the treatment room.

Carlisle are close to full strength for their journey south with only Danny Devine ruled out.

Devine has not played since August 31 – his only appearance of the season – because of a hamstring injury.

Boss Chris Beech has revealed that Devine is likely to need another week before returning to action.

“We’ve actually trained very hard because having no game gave us an opportunity to do a bit more,” Beech said.

