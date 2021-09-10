Cammy Kerr says Dundee are not panicking as they seek first Premiership win

Dundee defender Cammy Kerr is taking no notice of Livingston’s early season lethargy ahead of their cinch Premiership meeting at Dens Park on Saturday.

David Martindale’s men are bottom of the table and still looking for their first point after four league matches.

Dundee’s start to the league season has been slow with with two draws from their opening four fixtures to leave them in 10th place, and the quest for the first win concerns Kerr more than Livingston.

He said: “They haven’t picked up a lot of points. I know their manager and staff will be right up for it and we need to aware of that.

“They have struggled result-wise but I think they were unlucky against Motherwell, they were 1-0 up and ended up getting beaten 2-1.

“But we are not taking anything for granted because they have not won yet or picked up points.

“Every game in this league is tough. We will take the same strategy as we do every week into this game.

“You look at every game, and you know how tough it is.

“There is not a fixture that stands out where you say ‘we should’ or ‘we could’, you just have take every game as it comes and that’s the way it is.

“There have been loads of positives since the start of the season and I think we carried them on since the end of last season.

“We want to get our first win but we are not panicking or anything like that.

“It is that old cliche of taking one game at a time but we will do that and on Saturday we will be looking for three points.”

Next week sees the first Tayside derby of the season between Dundee and Dundee United but Kerr will not look that far ahead.

He said: “Everyone knows there is a game next week against United but the most important thing is Saturday.

“We are focusing on getting our first victory of the season, that’s all that matters on Saturday.”