Morecambe set to have returning internationals available to face AFC Wimbledon

Morecambe could be boosted by returning international players for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One encounter against AFC Wimbledon.

Shrimps boss Stephen Robinson has welcomed back Jokull Andresson and Josh McPake to training following their time with Iceland and Scotland, respectively.

Northern Ireland’s Alfie McCalmont, meanwhile, was not expected back until Friday, but Robinson also has Aaron Wildig, Callum Jones and Adam Phillips available as he assesses selection options.

Morecambe return to action for the first time since they beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 a fortnight ago.

Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson is set to be without Paul Osew and Dan Csoka for the Dons’ trip to the Mazuma Stadium.

Both were unavailable for a thrilling 5-3 victory over Portsmouth in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday.

Osew is suffering from an ankle problem, while Csoka hurt his shoulder when on international duty with Hungary Under-21s, although the injuries are not long-term issues.

Centre-back Will Nightingale recently suffered a broken nose, but he is not expected to miss the Morecambe encounter as Wimbledon look to build on last weekend’s impressive 3-1 victory over Oxford.