Thomas Partey set for first appearance of season as Arsenal host Norwich

Arsenal have Thomas Partey available for the first time this season as they welcome fellow early Premier League strugglers Norwich on Saturday.

The midfielder has been absent with an ankle injury, but his return to fitness is timely given Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) is out and Granit Xhaka is banned following his red card at Manchester City.

Central defensive pair Ben White (Covid) and Gabriel Magalhaes (knee) are also back in contention, as is Eddie Nketiah, who has been missing with an ankle issue. New signing Takehiro Tomiyasu could make his debut after gaining his work permit.

Norwich will check on several players returning from international duty ahead of their trip to the Emirates Stadium.

American forward Joshua Sargent has to shake off jet-lag as well as monitoring his hamstrings after a trans-Atlantic flight, while Greek winger Christos Tzolis (calf) also faces a late fitness check.

Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean (knee) has been able to train again, but full-back Dimitris Giannoulis (back) and centre-half Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) are both out. New signings Ozan Kabak and Mathias Normann could both be involved, while Bali Mumba (knee) and full-back Sam Byram (hamstring) continue their own rehabilitation.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Chambers, Cedric, Mari, Holding, Gabriel, White, Tierney, Tavares, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Lokonga, Partey, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Balogun, Martinelli, Nketiah.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Williams, Gilmour, Cantwell, Rashica, Lees-Melou, McLean, Pukki, Gunn, Kabak, Omobamidele, Normann, Rupp, Dowell, Sorensen, Sargent, Idah, Tzolis.