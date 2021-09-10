Sport Kyogo Furuhashi injury blow as Celtic prepare to face Ross County By Press Association September 10 2021, 2.33pm Kyogo Furuhashi was injured on international duty with Japan (Andrew Milligan/PA) Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi is out for at least three to four weeks with a knee injury picked up on international duty with Japan. Midfielder James McCarthy is in contention for the visit of Ross County in the cinch Premiership on Saturday after recovering from a knock but winger James Forrest remains out through injury. New signings Giorgos Giakoumakis, Jota, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales are all available. Connor Randall is a doubt for Ross County ahead of the trip to Parkhead. The Staggies defender is nursing an ankle knock. Defender Jake Vokins, on loan from Southampton, remains out long term with a foot injury. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi out for ‘at least three to four weeks’ He’s ready to go – David Bates could make Aberdeen debut against Motherwell Ange Postecoglou feels Celtic squad ‘in good shape’ after busy transfer window St Johnstone duo depart on deadline night while Celtic shuffle pack