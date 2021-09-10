Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021
Leigh Griffiths in line to make Dundee debut in Dens Park clash with Livingston

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 2.45pm
On-loan Leigh Griffiths could make his Dundee debut against Livingston (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Leigh Griffiths could make his Dundee debut against Livingston in the cinch Premiership clash at Dens Park on Saturday.

The Scotland striker signed a year-long loan deal from Celtic before the close of the transfer window.

Christie Elliott has a knock and will be assessed before the game.

Charlie Adam and Danny Mullen are on the long-term injury list.

Livingston manager David Martindale is able to call on several players who were struggling or absent for the last match against Hibs.

Bruce Anderson is available after suffering a diabetic fit at Easter Road, while Jack Fitzwater has recovered from illness.

On-loan Rangers midfielder Ben Williamson is back after missing out with a Covid-related issue.

Jack McMillan, Tom Parkes, Christian Montano and Adam Lewis are also in contention for a return to the squad. Jackson Longridge is likely to miss out and Sean Kelly is unavailable due to suspected broken ribs.

