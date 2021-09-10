Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lee Johnson may give Sunderland debuts to Bayern Munich duo against Accrington

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 3.27pm Updated: September 10 2021, 3.28pm
Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson has options for the League One clash with Accrington (Richard Sellers/PA)
Thorben Hoffmann and Leon Dajaku could be handed debuts for Sunderland in Saturday’s League One clash with Accrington.

Keeper Hoffmann and striker Dajaku, who are on loan at the Stadium of Light from Bayern Munich, completed their moves on deadline day and are available to head coach Lee Johnson for the first time.

Skipper Corry Evans has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury which forced him to withdraw from the Northern Ireland squad, but is closing in on a return.

Full-back Denver Hume, who signed a new two-year contract earlier this week, is also back in training, but the game will come too soon for him.

Accrington boss John Coleman will have James Trafford and Dion Charles back in contention after their return from international duty.

Keeper Trafford, on loan at the Wham Stadium from Manchester City, has been away with England’s Under-20s, while striker Charles was used as a second-half substitute in Northern Ireland’s 0-0 World Cup qualifying draw with Switzerland on Wednesday.

Defender Seamus Conneely stepped up his bid for match fitness in an appearance for the club’s Under-23s in midweek, a game in which another City loanee, Yeboah Amankwah, also featured.

Midfielder Ethan Hamilton and striker Jovan Malcolm, on loan from West Brom, both made debuts as substitutes in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Shrewsbury and will hope for further involvement, while John O’Sullivan and Joe Pritchard continue to work their way back from injury.

