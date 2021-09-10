Nottingham Forest defender Max Lowe eyeing debut ahead of Cardiff clash

Nottingham Forest could field a handful of debutants when they resume Championship action against Cardiff.

Full-backs Max Lowe and Djed Spence, Portuguese forward Xande Silva and Brazilian defender Rodrigo Ely have all arrived at the club since the Reds’ last game – a 1-1 draw at rivals Derby.

Alex Mighten could return to the starting line-up in place of Joao Carvalho, while Lyle Taylor will hope to keep his place up front ahead of Lewis Grabban.

Forest head into the match bottom of the table and still looking for their first league win of the season.

Kieffer Moore is expected to lead the line for Cardiff.

The striker was forced to miss international duty with Wales for coronavirus-related reasons but he should now be OK.

If that is the case, Mark Harris, who deputised for Moore with the national team, will remain on the substitutes’ bench.

Rubin Colwill is pushing for a recall to the starting line-up, potentially getting the nod over Leandro Bacuna.