Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Leicester welcome Ricardo Pereira and Ryan Bertrand back ahead of Manchester City match

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 4.10pm Updated: September 10 2021, 4.15pm
Ricardo Pereira is fit for Leicester’s home game against Premier League champions Manchester City (Tim Goode/PA)
Ricardo Pereira is fit for Leicester’s home game against Premier League champions Manchester City (Tim Goode/PA)

Leicester will have Ricardo Pereira and Ryan Bertrand available when they resume their Premier League campaign against champions Manchester City.

Pereira came off with a hamstring injury in the win at Norwich prior to the international break but he is fit, as is fellow full-back Bertrand following his positive test for Covid-19 last month.

Central defenders Jonny Evans (foot) and Jannik Vestergaard (knock) are “progressing well” in their recoveries but Saturday’s game may come too soon for them to be involved, while Ayoze Perez is still suspended after his red card in the defeat at West Ham and deadline-day signing Ademola Lookman could be included in the squad.

Manchester City’s third-choice goalkeeper Scott Carson could start as the club await a ruling on whether Ederson will be able to play.

First-choice keeper Ederson and striker Gabriel Jesus are both caught up in a row involving the Brazilian football federation, FIFA and the Premier League and could be banned this weekend.

Fellow stopper Zack Steffen is unavailable after testing positive for coronavirus, while midfielders Kevin De Bruyne (ankle) and Phil Foden (foot) are both back in training but it is not clear if they are ready for action.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Soyuncu, Amartey, Pereira, Bertrand, Castagne, Thomas, Tielemans, Soumare, Maddison, Albrighton, Choudhury, Mendy, Ndidi, Vardy, Iheanacho, Daka, Lookman.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Carson, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Laporte, Dias, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden, Sterling, Mahrez, Silva, Grealish, Palmer, Doyle, Jesus, Torres.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]