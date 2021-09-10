Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leeds and Liverpool could both be without Brazilians on Sunday

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 4.25pm
Raphinha may miss Sunday’s home Premier League game against Liverpool (Richard Sellers/PA)
Leeds could be without Raphinha for Sunday’s home game against Liverpool if FIFA’s five-day rule is imposed after the Brazilian winger failed to report for international duty.

Deadline-day signing Daniel James is available for his debut and Stuart Dallas is in contention after withdrawing from Northern Ireland’s squad last week for personal reasons.

Junior Firpo and Mateusz Klich have both recovered from coronavirus and should return to the squad, but Robin Koch (pubis) is still out.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is still waiting to find out whether there will be a resolution in the dispute with the Brazil Football Confederation, which prevents him playing goalkeeper Alisson Becker and midfielder Fabinho.

Compatriot Roberto Firmino will not play, however, because of a hamstring problem sustained against Chelsea before the international break while fellow forward Takumi Minamino was injured playing for Japan.

Caoimhin Kelleher stands by to make his first appearance in goal since February, while Fabinho’s potential absence opens up a spot for Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, James Milner or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Llorente, Struijk, Cooper, Dallas, Ayling, Firpo, Phillips , Rodrigo, Bamford, Harrison, James, Klich, Shackleton, Roberts, Klaesson,  Cresswell, Summerville, Forshaw, Gelhardt.

Liverpool provisional squad: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Henderson, Keita, Salah, Jota, Mane, Adrian, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alcantara, Jones, Origi.

