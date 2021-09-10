Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Hearts wing-back Michael Smith expected to be fit for Edinburgh derby

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 4.32pm
Hearts wing-back Michael Smith is expected to be fit to face Hibernian on Sunday (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Hearts wing-back Michael Smith is expected to be fit for the Edinburgh derby against Hibernian on Sunday despite going off injured for Northern Ireland against Switzerland in midweek.

Stephen Kingsley is back after his recent injury lay-off meaning Robbie Neilson has a near-full-strength squad to choose from, with only teenage right-back Cammy Logan still out of contention.

New recruits Barrie McKay and Cammy Devlin are in the squad and could make their debuts, although Neilson is unlikely to make many changes from the side that won so impressively at Tannadice in their last match.

Hibs winger Jamie Murphy has joined Melker Hallberg, Sean Mackie and Christian Doidge on the sidelines after the former Motherwell and Rangers player sustained a hamstring injury against Livingston a fortnight ago.

Manager Jack Ross has a couple of other players who are carrying niggles but is hopeful they will be fit for Sunday.

Martin Boyle is expected to be available after missing Australia’s World Cup qualifier against Vietnam as a precaution in midweek but it remains to be seen if any of Joe Newell, Paul Hanlon or Chris Cadden will be ready to return after their recent lay-offs.

