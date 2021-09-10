Hearts wing-back Michael Smith expected to be fit for Edinburgh derby

Hearts wing-back Michael Smith is expected to be fit for the Edinburgh derby against Hibernian on Sunday despite going off injured for Northern Ireland against Switzerland in midweek.

Stephen Kingsley is back after his recent injury lay-off meaning Robbie Neilson has a near-full-strength squad to choose from, with only teenage right-back Cammy Logan still out of contention.

New recruits Barrie McKay and Cammy Devlin are in the squad and could make their debuts, although Neilson is unlikely to make many changes from the side that won so impressively at Tannadice in their last match.

Hibs winger Jamie Murphy has joined Melker Hallberg, Sean Mackie and Christian Doidge on the sidelines after the former Motherwell and Rangers player sustained a hamstring injury against Livingston a fortnight ago.

Manager Jack Ross has a couple of other players who are carrying niggles but is hopeful they will be fit for Sunday.

Martin Boyle is expected to be available after missing Australia’s World Cup qualifier against Vietnam as a precaution in midweek but it remains to be seen if any of Joe Newell, Paul Hanlon or Chris Cadden will be ready to return after their recent lay-offs.