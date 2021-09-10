Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021
Changes likely as Sutton chase first win

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 4.34pm
Sutton will be looking for their first win of the season against Stevenage (George Sessions/PA)
Sutton manager Matt Gray could ring the changes as his side go in search of their first win of the League Two season at home to Stevenage.

United have lost all four of their league games this season but Gray has options against mid-table Stevenage.

Omar Bugiel is available after his return from World Cup duty with Lebanon, when he appeared as a substitute in the matches with the United Arab Emirates and South Korea.

Ben Wyatt will hope to start after coming off the bench in the 2-1 defeat to Oldham.

Stevenage could include on-loan Lincoln left-back Max Melbourne in the squad after he did not make it for the 1-1 draw with Swindon last time out.

On-loan West Ham goalkeeper Joseph Anang returned for the Swindon draw and will retain his place ahead of Sacha Bastien, who deputised during the defeat to Walsall.

Midfielder Elliott List passed a fitness test on his hamstring issue to start against Swindon and could feature again.

Defender Scott Cuthbert will look to retain his place after his recent return from injury.

