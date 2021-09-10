Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021
Sport

St Johnstone without on-loan striker Glenn Middleton for Rangers fixture

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 5.32pm
On-loan Rangers striker Glenn Middleton is ineligible to play for St Johnstone (Steve Welsh/PA)
On-loan Rangers striker Glenn Middleton is ineligible to play for St Johnstone (Steve Welsh/PA)

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson will be without loan attacker Glenn Middleton for the visit of Rangers in the cinch Premiership on Saturday.

The Scotland Under-21 attacker cannot play against his parent club but Finland under-21 striker Eetu Vertainen will be involved at some stage to make his debut, as could fellow new signings Lars Dendoncker and Ali Crawford.

Murray Davidson is 50-50 with a shoulder injury, new signing Cammy MacPherson is out with a shoulder issue, Craig Bryson remains sidelined while David Wotherspoon is available after flying back from international duty with Canada.

Ianis Hagi is out of the Rangers squad after testing positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with Romania.

Calvin Bassey, James Tavernier, Allan McGregor and Scott Wright are back in contention after coronavirus issues struck the Ibrox club recently.

Long-term absentees Ryan Jack (calf) and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) remain out.

