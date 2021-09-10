Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Celtic chief executive Dominic McKay stands down just months after appointment

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 5.38pm
Dominic McKay has stepped down as Celtic chief executive (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Dominic McKay has stood down as Celtic chief executive just months after joining the Parkhead club.

The former chief operating officer of Scottish Rugby began work at the Glasgow club on April 19 before officially succeeding the outgoing chief executive Peter Lawwell on July 1.

However, Celtic announced on Friday that McKay, who helped bring in new manager Ange Postecoglou, has stood down from his position for personal reasons.

McKay told the club’s official website said: “I’d like to thank the board and everyone at Celtic for their support and wish everyone at Celtic every success for the future.”

Celtic chairman Ian Bankier said: “We thank Dom for his efforts on behalf of the club and everyone wishes Dom and his family very well for the future.”

Celtic’s director of legal and football affairs Michael Nicholson has been appointed to the board of Celtic plc as acting chief executive officer.

The 45-year-old joined Celtic in 2013 as company secretary and head of legal and was promoted to director of legal and football affairs in 2019.

Bankier said: “It has been my pleasure to work closely with Michael for more than eight years now.

“Having been at the heart of the senior executive and reporting to the board, he has a solid grip on how to achieve our immediate and future objectives.

“Michael is an absolute team player and he will lead an experienced and talented team of executives and colleagues at Celtic.

“Everyone at Celtic will of course work collectively and focus strongly on ensuring we continue to drive the club forward in every area, on and off the field.

“The board, our management team and all our staff will continue to work together with the ultimate objective, as always, of delivering success for our supporters.”

