Sport Motherwell without suspended defender Jake Carroll for Aberdeen visit By Press Association September 10 2021, 5.39pm Motherwell’s Jake Carroll is suspended (Jeff Holmes/PA) Jake Carroll is suspended for Motherwell’s home cinch Premiership game against Aberdeen at Fir Park on Saturday. The Steelmen’s defender was sent off against Dundee in their last outing. Captain Stephen O’Donnell’s hip problem will be assessed after returning from Scotland duty while new signing Sondre Solholm Johansen could make his debut. Defender David Bates is in contention for his Aberdeen debut after signing from Hamburg. Attacker Ryan Hedges (hamstring) remains a couple of weeks away from returning. Defender Andrew Considine is out until after Christmas having undergone cruciate ligament surgery. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Austin Samuels hopes Aberdeen loan spell will help kick-start his career Shinnie’s warning to team-mates as Livingston prepare to take on Dundee He’s ready to go – David Bates could make Aberdeen debut against Motherwell Three in, three out on busy deadline day at Celtic