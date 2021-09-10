Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Efe Ambrose joins St Johnstone

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 8.37pm Updated: September 10 2021, 8.47pm
Efe Ambrose, left, has signed for St Johnstone (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Efe Ambrose, left, has signed for St Johnstone (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Johnstone have moved to strengthen their defence by signing Efe Ambrose ahead of Saturday’s cinch Premiership showdown with Rangers.

The 32-year-old Nigerian has been a free agent since leaving Livingston in the summer and Saints have offered him a deal following the departure of captain Jason Kerr and injury to fellow centre-back Liam Gordon.

Ambrose, a former Celtic and Hibernian player, could make his debut against champions Rangers at McDiarmid Park.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]