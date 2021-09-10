Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021
Leaders Harrogate battle back to earn point against Newport

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 9.55pm
Harrogate twice battled back from behind to draw against Newport (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Harrogate moved a point clear at the top of League Two and preserved the division’s only remaining unbeaten record after twice fighting back to earn a 2-2 draw against Newport.

Town strikers Jack Muldoon and Luke Armstrong both grabbed first-half equalisers to cancel out Scot Bennett and Robbie Willmott efforts for the visitors.

Newport took a third-minute lead when Bennett stabbed in from 12 yards after Harrogate failed to deal with a Willmott corner.

Muldoon levelled in the 34th minute when he sprinted on to Armstrong’s header following a long goal kick by Mark Oxley and fired emphatically into the bottom-left corner of Joe Day’s net from 10 yards.

However, County forged back ahead four minutes later with Willmott directing a free header past Oxley from Cameron Norman’s right-wing cross.

But Harrogate grabbed a second equaliser on the stroke of half-time when Day could only parry a Muldoon shot and Armstrong pounced from three yards to score his fifth goal of the season.

The second half was much less eventful, although Oxley was required to make a smart save from Alex Fisher’s well-struck, 35-yard attempt.

