Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Troy Deeney makes Birmingham debut as Blues halt Derby’s unbeaten run

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 10.20pm
Troy Deeney (left) made his Birmingham debut (Nick Potts/PA)
Troy Deeney (left) made his Birmingham debut (Nick Potts/PA)

Derby’s three-match unbeaten run in the Sky Bet Championship came to an end as Troy Deeney made a winning debut in Birmingham’s 2-0 victory at St Andrew’s.

Scott Hogan scored Birmingham’s first home league goal of the season – his 50th in the Championship – before Jeremie Bela sealed the points late on.

Striker Deeney, a lifelong Birmingham supporter, came off the bench in the 68th minute following his free transfer from Watford to the delight of the home crowd.

The win moved Lee Bowyer’s side up to fourth ahead of Saturday’s matches.

Derby created the only opening of a low-key first half-hour. An intricate passing move involving Nathan Byrne and Ravel Morrison gave Tom Lawrence a sight of goal, but the Rams captain could only sidefoot a low effort straight at goalkeeper Matija Sarkic.

As the first half became increasingly scrappy, Derby midfielder Graeme Shinnie was booked for dragging Blues midfielder Tahith Chong away from the ball.

Derby were playing a dangerous tactic of continually trying to keep possession by passing the ball between goalkeeper and defenders, inviting pressure.

That ploy saw Blues take advantage when Hogan broke the deadlock in the 31st minute.

An awful back pass from Lee Buchanan was intercepted by Lukas Jutkiewicz, who was foiled by Roos as the striker tried to round him.

However, the loose ball fell to Jutkiewicz, who crossed for Hogan to hook home at the far post for his third goal of the season.

Hogan could have made it 2-0 in the 38th minute, but his chip sailed way over the crossbar after another defensive blunder, as veteran Phil Jagielka slipped chasing Roos’s short pass.

Birmingham were first to threaten following the restart, but Bela could only fire into the side-netting as he ran out of room beyond the far post.

Derby missed a double opportunity to equalise in the 63rd minute.

Lawrence, who looked their most dangerous player, twisted inside his marker before seeing a left-footed drive palmed away by Sarkic, and Louie Sibley blazed over from the rebound.

Birmingham replied with a header from Marc Roberts that looped over from Maxime Colin’s cross, but the hosts doubled their lead in the 81st minute.

The ball broke away from Ivan Sunjic as he shaped to shoot, but it fell perfectly for Bela, who lashed home a fierce, low drive inside Roos’s near post.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier