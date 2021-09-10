Tom Eastman nets late winner as Colchester strike back to edge Barrow win

Substitute Tom Eastman scored a late winner as 10-man Colchester beat Barrow 3-2 in a thrilling League Two match at Holker Street.

Barrow took a 25th-minute lead when Jordan Stevens netted, after Colchester skipper Tommy Smith’s attempted back-pass fell short.

But Colchester equalised 10 minutes later when Alan Judge tapped in from close range, from Freddie Sears’ low cross.

And the U’s went ahead, three minutes later when Sears lifted a shot into the net, after the hosts had conceded possession near their own box.

Colchester were reduced to 10 men in the 69th minute when defender Luke Chambers picked up a second yellow card for a foul on Ozzy Zanzala.

And the Bluebirds equalised in the 76th minute through Ollie Banks, who scored the penalty spot after Luke Hannant had fouled Stevens in the box.

But substitute Eastman netted a superb header past goalkeeper Paul Farman from Charlie Daniels’ corner with 10 minutes remaining to restore the visitors’ lead.

Barrow’s James Jones was dismissed for two bookings in quick succession in the closing stages, as the U’s won a thriller to sit eighth, a point ahead of their opponents.