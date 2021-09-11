Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2017: Crystal Palace sack Frank De Boer after four league games

By Press Association
September 11 2021, 6.04am
Frank De Boer was in charge of Crystal Palace for just four Premier League matches (Martin Rickett/PA)
Crystal Palace sacked manager Frank De Boer on this day in 2017 after just four Premier League games in charge.

De Boer, then 47, had been appointed on a three-year contract 77 days earlier as a replacement for Sam Allardyce, who had left after helping Palace avoid relegation the previous season.

Palace lost all four league games and failed to score under De Boer at the start of the 2017/18 season and sat second-bottom in the table.

De Boer left Palace 77 days after being unveiled as their new manager
The following day, the Eagles announced the appointment of former England boss Roy Hodgson as the club’s new manager.

De Boer’s brief tenure at Selhurst Park was the shortest Premier League managerial reign at the time in terms of games.

The former Ajax boss had also been sacked from his previous job as Inter Milan manager, in November 2016, after just 85 days.

Palace announced De Boer’s departure after becoming the first team in England’s top division to lose their opening four league fixtures without scoring since Preston in 1924.

De Boer was sacked by Palace the day after his last match ended in a 1-0 defeat at Burnley
De Boer’s only win in charge of Palace was in the second round of the Carabao Cup after his side beat Ipswich 2-1.

He was announced as the new head coach of Major League Soccer side Atlanta United in December 2018 and left by mutual consent in July 2020.

The former Ajax and Barcelona defender, who had a brief spell as a player at Rangers in 2004, took charge of Holland’s national team the following September and left the post after their poor display at Euro 2020.

