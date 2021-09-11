Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 12th 2021
Sport

Rory McKenzie nets winner as Kilmarnock beat Morton

By Press Association
September 11 2021, 4.59pm
Rory McKenzie netted Kilmarnock’s winner (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Rory McKenzie’s strike helped Kilmarnock return to winning ways with a 1-0 cinch Championship victory over Morton at Rugby Park.

Killie’s perfect start to the season was halted by a 1-0 defeat to pace-setters Inverness last time out but McKenzie’s 75th-minute clincher got them back on track.

Gavin Reilly was denied an early Morton opener by Jack Sanders on the line before Oli Shaw fired a low effort just wide of the target at the other end.

Reilly continued to threaten and drew a good save from Zach Hemming four minutes from half-time.

An excellent Michael Ledger tackle prevented Fraser Murray getting a shot away early in the second half but the Killie midfielder was then instrumental in the winner.

It was Murray’s cross that created the opportunity for McKenzie to fire home at the back post and secure the three points for the hosts.

