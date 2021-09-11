Anthony Scully stars as Lincoln hammer Cambridge

Lincoln produced a clinical performance to secure a 5-1 win which ended Cambridge’s unbeaten home start.

Hakeeb Adelakun gave the Imps a perfect start with a goal after just 24 seconds. After his initial shot was saved, Anthony Scully turned the ball back across for Adelakun to turn home.

By the 24-minute mark Lincoln had added two more, with Scully again the provider in the 16th minute for Conor McGrandles, who cut inside and fired into the far corner, before Scully got on the scoresheet himself as he produced an even better finish having cut in from the left.

Just over 10 minutes into the second half Lewis Fiorini was given time to send an unstoppable shot into the top corner from the edge of the box, four minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Cambridge pulled a goal back two minutes later when Wes Hoolahan centred for Joe Ironside to slam home from close range, but Scully capped a superb individual performance with his second goal and Lincoln’s fifth 18 minutes from time.