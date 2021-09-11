Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kane Hemmings cancels out Vadaine Oliver’s opener as Burton hold Gillingham

By Press Association
September 11 2021, 5.07pm
Vadaine Oliver scored for Gillingham (John Walton/PA)
Kane Hemmings cancelled out Vadaine Oliver’s opener as Burton and Gillingham battled to a 1-1 draw at the Pirelli Stadium.

The Gills started strongly and went in front in the 18th minute, their midfield winning possession back high up the pitch allowing Charlie Kelman to find Oliver who picked out the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Experienced winger Mustapha Carayol was denied at the near post by Ben Garratt and also squandered a couple of chances from inside the box.

Albion almost found an equaliser when the lively Harry Chapman picked out Hemmings and his shot was blocked by the leg of Jamie Cumming.

Burton caught the Gills napping at the start of the second half as Hemmings turned home Michael Bostwick’s flick from a long throw.

Both sides had chances in an open and free-flowing second half, Garratt again denying Carayol with an excellent save, while substitutes Daniel Jebbison for Burton and Stuart O’Keefe for the visitors both had late chances to snatch the win.

