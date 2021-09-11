Kane Hemmings cancels out Vadaine Oliver’s opener as Burton hold Gillingham

Kane Hemmings cancelled out Vadaine Oliver’s opener as Burton and Gillingham battled to a 1-1 draw at the Pirelli Stadium.

The Gills started strongly and went in front in the 18th minute, their midfield winning possession back high up the pitch allowing Charlie Kelman to find Oliver who picked out the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Experienced winger Mustapha Carayol was denied at the near post by Ben Garratt and also squandered a couple of chances from inside the box.

Albion almost found an equaliser when the lively Harry Chapman picked out Hemmings and his shot was blocked by the leg of Jamie Cumming.

Burton caught the Gills napping at the start of the second half as Hemmings turned home Michael Bostwick’s flick from a long throw.

Both sides had chances in an open and free-flowing second half, Garratt again denying Carayol with an excellent save, while substitutes Daniel Jebbison for Burton and Stuart O’Keefe for the visitors both had late chances to snatch the win.