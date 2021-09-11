Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
High-flying Bolton claim comfortable League One comeback win over lowly Ipswich

By Press Association
September 11 2021, 5.08pm
Oladapo Afolayan netted a first-half brace for Bolton (Gareth Fuller/PA)
High-flying Bolton pulled off a stunning 5-2 comeback victory over Ipswich in a pulsating League One encounter with five goals coming in a blistering opening half.

Dapo Afolayan struck in the 10th and 47th minutes, Eoin Doyle from the penalty spot after 18 minutes, Josh Sheehan two minutes into the second half and George Johnston three minutes before the hour.

The hosts opened the scoring through Macauley Bonne in the fifth minute with Wanderers’ Ricardo Santos putting the ball into his own net after 30 minutes to level matters.

Wes Burns shrugged off the attention of Liam Gordon and crossed for Bonne to steer the ball home for the opener, then Afolayan was on hand to equalise for the visitors who took the lead when Kane Vincent-Young fouled Afolayan in the penalty area and Doyle converted the resulting spot-kick.

Burns’ cross from the right was turned past his own goalkeeper by Santos and Afolayan scored his second just before the break to give the visitors a 3-2 lead.

Slack defending by Ipswich led to Sheehan and Johnstone adding the fourth and fifth goals and Bonne struck the base of the post as a host of boos greeted the final whistle as the home side sit 22nd in the table as Bolton are third.

