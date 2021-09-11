Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Solihull Moors come from behind to take the points away to Aldershot

By Press Association
September 11 2021, 5.09pm
Solihull Moors were victorious in Hampshire (Steven Paston/PA)
Solihull Moors came from behind to beat Aldershot 2-1 and win their first match of the Vanarama National League season.

Giles Phillips opened the scoring for the home side at the EBB Stadium in the 26th minute, powerfully heading home Lewis Kinsella’s corner.

However, the visitors were level just before half-time, when Lois Maynard headed home a ball from Kyle Storer.

Alex Gudger headed wide for the visitors, before Joe Sbarra saw a low shot collected by goalkeeper Mitchell Walker.

The visitors found their winner when Sbarra netted two minutes from time, tapping in after Andrew Dallas set up the chance.

The defeat means the Hampshire side are still seeking their first won of the campaign.

