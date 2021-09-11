Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Matty Blair and Taylor Perry inspire Cheltenham to victory at Charlton

By Press Association
September 11 2021, 5.18pm
Matty Blair opened the scoring for Cheltenham (Ashley Western/PA)
Matty Blair and Taylor Perry both scored as Cheltenham beat Charlton 2-1 at the Valley.

It was the visitors who struck first in the sixth minute, Blair smashing into the bottom corner from a tight angle after Craig MacGillivray had saved Perry’s initial effort.

Things went from bad to worse for Nigel Adkins’ side in the 33rd minute when Cheltenham doubled their advantage, Blair turning provider this time as his cross was tapped in by Perry from close range.

The Addicks had a big chance to get back into the game just after half-time but Diallang Jaiyesimi blazed his effort high and wide with just the keeper to beat.

Jayden Stockley was next to go close for the home team, only to head over.

Charlton’s pressure finally paid off just before the hour mark, two substitutes combining as Conor Washington set up Jonathan Leko to side-foot home.

The hosts pushed for an equaliser but Cheltenham stood strong to run out 2-1 victors.

