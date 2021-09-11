Matty Blair and Taylor Perry inspire Cheltenham to victory at Charlton

Matty Blair and Taylor Perry both scored as Cheltenham beat Charlton 2-1 at the Valley.

It was the visitors who struck first in the sixth minute, Blair smashing into the bottom corner from a tight angle after Craig MacGillivray had saved Perry’s initial effort.

Things went from bad to worse for Nigel Adkins’ side in the 33rd minute when Cheltenham doubled their advantage, Blair turning provider this time as his cross was tapped in by Perry from close range.

The Addicks had a big chance to get back into the game just after half-time but Diallang Jaiyesimi blazed his effort high and wide with just the keeper to beat.

Jayden Stockley was next to go close for the home team, only to head over.

Charlton’s pressure finally paid off just before the hour mark, two substitutes combining as Conor Washington set up Jonathan Leko to side-foot home.

The hosts pushed for an equaliser but Cheltenham stood strong to run out 2-1 victors.