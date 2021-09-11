Barnet and Eastleigh still in search of first win of season as honours shared

Barnet and Eastleigh are still seeking their first win of the Vanarama National League season after drawing 1-1 at The Hive.

Mason Bloomfield broke the deadlock in the 24th minute, giving the hosts the lead when he finished well to round off good work by David Sesay.

Eastleigh came close to an equaliser when Sam Sargeant did well to save from Ben House.

The visitors pressed in the second half and it was no surprise when they made their breakthrough with 10 minutes remaining through House.

The striker picked up the ball on the edge of the home penalty box and beat on-loan Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sargeant with a low shot.

There was no further scoring, meaning both teams are still seeking their first win of the season.