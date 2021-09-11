Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 12th 2021
Barnet and Eastleigh still in search of first win of season as honours shared

By Press Association
September 11 2021, 5.26pm
The game between Barnet and Eastleigh finished level (John Walton/PA)
Barnet and Eastleigh are still seeking their first win of the Vanarama National League season after drawing 1-1 at The Hive.

Mason Bloomfield broke the deadlock in the 24th minute, giving the hosts the lead when he finished well to round off good work by David Sesay.

Eastleigh came close to an equaliser when Sam Sargeant did well to save from Ben House.

The visitors pressed in the second half and it was no surprise when they made their breakthrough with 10 minutes remaining through House.

The striker picked up the ball on the edge of the home penalty box and beat on-loan Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sargeant with a low shot.

There was no further scoring, meaning both teams are still seeking their first win of the season.

