Crawley Nick the points as Tsaroulla leaves it late

Nick Tsaroulla’s last-minute goal earned Crawley their first win in four league games with a 2-1 home success over Carlisle.

The Reds went ahead for the first time in eight games in all competitions this season when striker Tom Nichols hit his first goal for six months after 32 minutes.

Nichols made no mistake, drilling the ball in at the far post following a corner from Will Ferry.

Defender Ferry threatened shortly before the interval but his 25-yard shot was saved by goalkeeper Magnus Norman diving to his left.

Carlisle head coach Chris Beech made a triple substitution before the Cumbrians finally came to life when Lewis Alessandra sent a header against a post from 12 yards.

At the other end, midfielder Jack Powell threatened with a goal-bound free-kick which was beaten away by Norman.

Carlisle defender Kelvin Mellor should have tested veteran stopper Glenn Morris when he got the ball in a good position but wastefully dragged his shot wide.

Jon Mellish, who scored Carlisle’s winner against Salford last week, fired into the roof of the net to equalise seven minutes from time.

But Tsaroulla struck to snatch the hosts victory in the last minute, rifling home from the edge of the area after substitute Ashley Nadesan had seen his shot blocked.