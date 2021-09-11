Jordan Zemura nets brace as Bournemouth brush aside Barnsley

Jordan Zemura netted his first two professional goals as Bournemouth maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 3-0 victory over Barnsley.

Left-back Zemura, on his 12th first-team appearance, rebounded his own effort to give the Cherries an early lead before the Zimbabwe international scored the third with an excellent run and finish in the 83rd minute

The goals sandwiched Dominic Solanke’s fourth Sky Bet Championship goal of the season to send Bournemouth up to fifth– with table-toppers West Brom and QPR the only other sides yet to lose.

The Cherries needed just eight minutes to open the scoring as Zemura finished off a scintillating counter-attack led by David Brooks.

The 21-year-old full-back needed two attempts to slot past Brad Collins after latching on to to a pass from Jaidon Anthony.

Zemura almost turned provider five minutes later, but Phillip Billing could not poke in on the stretch before Brooks was denied by Ben Williams.

Brooks went close again in the 17th minute but dragged his effort wide having found space at the back post.

Referee James Linington endured an embarrassing moment midway through the first half when he booked debutant Gary Cahill for a foul committed by Lloyd Kelly – although corrected himself quickly.

The hosts ended a dominant first half strongly. First, Jefferson Lerma bundled the ball home after a free-kick had been nodded across goal by Billing, only to see the flag raised for offside.

And in stoppage time, Solanke squandered a one-on-one with Collins as he fired straight at the keeper from six yards.

Solanke made up for the missed opportunity barely a minute after the interval as he capitalised on a Collins howler to notch for the fifth time this season in all competitions.

Midfielder Billing fired a low ball into the box seemingly too close to the keeper, only for a fumble to offer former Liverpool striker Solanke an unmissable opportunity.

Collins partially atoned six minutes later when Lerma curled straight at him from outside the box.

The shot-stopper palmed away a low Anthony finish before a pinball period in the Tykes’ box ended when Ben Pearson had a shot deflected over the crossbar.

At times in the second half Bournemouth threatened to run riot; Billing smashed into the side-netting and then Solanke failed to make contact when two yards from the line.

More intricate passing and overlapping runs found Adam Smith open on the outside, but his thumping strike was bumped over by Collins.

Deadline-day signing Ryan Christie was denied, but moments later Zemura strolled through the Barnsley defence to bag his second with a fine clipped finish.

It capped a one-sided match which saw Barnsley chalk up two off-target attempts only 38 per cent possession.