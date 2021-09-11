Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hartlepool’s home run continues as Jamie Sterry strike snatches victory

By Press Association
September 11 2021, 5.33pm
Jamie Sterry scored his first goal for the club (Nigel French/PA)
Hartlepool’s perfect start to the season at Victoria Park continued as Jamie Sterry’s first professional goal secured a 1-0 win over Bristol Rovers.

It is now 18 wins from 20 league games at the Vic for Dave Challinor’s side, while Rovers’ wait for an away win in 2021 continues.

Pools’ first opening came in the 25th minute as Mark Shelton’s half-volley from the edge of the box was well parried by Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw.

Olufela Olomola picked out strike-partner Will Goodwin inside the penalty area in the 48th minute but the Stoke loanee scuffed a close-range effort straight at Belshaw.

Hartlepool keeper Ben Killip was called into action at the other end to collect Antony Evans’ free-kick, before Belshaw was called into action once again to deny Olomola from the edge of the box.

Pools’ breakthrough finally came in the 70th minute as full-back Sterry burst into the box to stroke in his first goal for the club with a smart left-foot finish.

And that was enough to secure the three points for the hosts as they climbed to fourth in Sky Bet League Two.

