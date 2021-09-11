Hartlepool’s home run continues as Jamie Sterry strike snatches victory

Hartlepool’s perfect start to the season at Victoria Park continued as Jamie Sterry’s first professional goal secured a 1-0 win over Bristol Rovers.

It is now 18 wins from 20 league games at the Vic for Dave Challinor’s side, while Rovers’ wait for an away win in 2021 continues.

Pools’ first opening came in the 25th minute as Mark Shelton’s half-volley from the edge of the box was well parried by Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw.

Olufela Olomola picked out strike-partner Will Goodwin inside the penalty area in the 48th minute but the Stoke loanee scuffed a close-range effort straight at Belshaw.

Hartlepool keeper Ben Killip was called into action at the other end to collect Antony Evans’ free-kick, before Belshaw was called into action once again to deny Olomola from the edge of the box.

Pools’ breakthrough finally came in the 70th minute as full-back Sterry burst into the box to stroke in his first goal for the club with a smart left-foot finish.

And that was enough to secure the three points for the hosts as they climbed to fourth in Sky Bet League Two.