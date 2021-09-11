Tyrone Marsh’s late winner takes Boreham Wood to the top of the table

Tyrone Marsh scored a late winner as Boreham Wood won 3-2 at Bromley to go top of the Vanarama National League.

Bromley went close when Billy Bingham’s low free-kick was deflected wide but Boreham Wood claimed the lead after 15 minutes as Scott Boden tapped home from close range.

The visitors’ goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore kept out a shot from the edge of the box by Harry Forster, whose cross then set up Michael Cheek but his header was cleared off the line.

Bromley made the perfect start to the second half as Bingham fired them level but the visitors were soon ahead again, this time through Josh Rees in the 54th minute.

Cheek made it 2-2 with 25 minutes left with a close-range header before Marsh settled it in added time.