Sunday, September 12th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Weymouth and Notts County share the points after the visitors are pegged back

By Press Association
September 11 2021, 5.35pm
Callum Roberts was on the scoresheet for Notts County (Mike Egerton/PA)
Weymouth and Notts County shared the points after a 1-1 draw at the Bob Lucas Stadium.

Callum Roberts’ third goal of the season put the Magpies ahead after 59 minutes but Andy Robinson brought the hosts level 10 minutes later.

Sam Slocombe tipped Tyler Cordner’s header over the crossbar early on as Weymouth began brightly but Notts soon had the upper hand once hitting their stride.

Jim O’Brien and Roberts both went close before Ross Fitzsimons produced a fine save to deny Kyle Wootton midway through the first half.

The Magpies’ pressure finally told just before the hour mark when Roberts opened the scoring with a lovely curling free-kick.

The lead was shortlived, however, as Robinson found the back of the net with a strike from the edge of the area.

Ed Francis came close to a winner for the visitors but his free-kick was brilliantly helped over the crossbar by Fitzsimons, before Aaron Nemane was also thwarted by the home goalkeeper.

