Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Lee Connelly finds the target as Queen of the South take narrow win at Raith

By Press Association
September 11 2021, 5.37pm
Queen of the South beat Raith at Stark’s Park (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Queen of the South beat Raith at Stark’s Park (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Lee Connelly’s early goal earned Queen of the South their second win of the cinch Championship season as they defeated Raith 1-0 at Stark’s Park.

The visitors came into the match having lost three of their opening four league games but they were quickly on the front foot and took a 12th-minute lead through Connelly’s fine effort.

Queens also struck the crossbar soon after as they looked to make the most of their good start but Raith, seeking a fourth successive win in all competitions, rallied and it needed good stops from Sol Brynn to deny Dylan Tait and Ross Matthews the equaliser before the break.

Brynn also did well to keep out Reghan Tumilty’s effort midway through the second half and the on-loan Middlesbrough goalkeeper proved unbeatable in the end as Queens held on for the points.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier