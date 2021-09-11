Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021
Plymouth’s fine run continues as they ease past Sheffield Wednesday

By Press Association
September 11 2021, 5.41pm
Dan Scarr grabbed his first goal for Plymouth in their win over Sheffield Wednesday (Nick Potts/PA)
Dan Scarr grabbed his first goal for Plymouth in their win over Sheffield Wednesday (Nick Potts/PA)

Plymouth extended their unbeaten run in League One to five games with a 3-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday at Home Park.

Skipper Joe Edwards rocked Wednesday with a seventh-minute opener and the home side never looked back in the first half as central defender Dan Scarr doubled their lead in the 40th minute.

Substitute Ryan Law scored within a minute of his stoppage-time introduction to put the icing on the cake.

Edwards was first to react to an aerial ball in the Wednesday penalty area and netted with a superb overhead scissor-kick.

The Greens should have gone further ahead in the 16th minute when Ryan Broom’s deft cross from the left was met on the volley by Panutche Camara but the midfielder’s first-time effort flew inches wide.

Argyle’s pressure was rewarded just before half-time as Wednesday were punished for a cynical foul on Camara.

From Conor Grant’s 30-yard free-kick, central defender Scarr swept home on the volley from inside the six-yard box – his first goal since a summer switch from Walsall.

Law added a third in the closing stages, sliding home from close range after being played in by Broom.

