Plymouth’s fine run continues as they ease past Sheffield Wednesday

Plymouth extended their unbeaten run in League One to five games with a 3-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday at Home Park.

Skipper Joe Edwards rocked Wednesday with a seventh-minute opener and the home side never looked back in the first half as central defender Dan Scarr doubled their lead in the 40th minute.

Substitute Ryan Law scored within a minute of his stoppage-time introduction to put the icing on the cake.

Edwards was first to react to an aerial ball in the Wednesday penalty area and netted with a superb overhead scissor-kick.

The Greens should have gone further ahead in the 16th minute when Ryan Broom’s deft cross from the left was met on the volley by Panutche Camara but the midfielder’s first-time effort flew inches wide.

Argyle’s pressure was rewarded just before half-time as Wednesday were punished for a cynical foul on Camara.

From Conor Grant’s 30-yard free-kick, central defender Scarr swept home on the volley from inside the six-yard box – his first goal since a summer switch from Walsall.

Law added a third in the closing stages, sliding home from close range after being played in by Broom.