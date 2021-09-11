Sport Spireites lose top spot after goalless draw at bottom club Dover By Press Association September 11 2021, 5.42pm Chesterfield drew at Dover (PA) Chesterfield were knocked off top spot in the Vanarama National League after being held 0-0 at bottom side Dover. Dover were denied with 10 minutes gone as Aaron Cosgrove saw his shot parried and then had penalty claims turned down as the ball struck Chesterfield’s Jak McCourt in the area. Five minutes before the break McCourt fed Kabongo Tshimanga but his shot from the edge of the area was well saved by Dover’s Josh Bexon. On the hour Tshimanga set up Liam Mandeville but he shot over from close range as the game remained goalless. The point moved Dover to -11 at the foot of the table as they were docked 12 points after failing to fulfil fixtures last season, with their results later expunged by the league. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Michael Cheek nets late equaliser as Bromley end Chesterfield’s winning start Dover woes continue after Boreham Wood defeat Chesterfield maintain perfect start with win at King’s Lynn Danny Rowe and Kabongo Tshimanga fire Chesterfield to victory at Aldershot