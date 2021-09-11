Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021
Sport

Yeovil claim third successive win at Stockport

By Press Association
September 11 2021, 5.44pm
Yeovil prevailed at Edgeley Park (Martin Rickett/PA)
Yeovil prevailed at Edgeley Park (Martin Rickett/PA)

Yeovil claimed their third successive win in the Vanarama National League after cruising to a 3-0 win at 10-man Stockport.

Having seen off Aldershot and Halifax in the last couple of weeks, the Glovers were high on confidence and started well at Edgeley Park as Charlie Wakefield and Josh Staunton forced Ben Hinchliffe into making two good saves.

But there was no denying Wakefield for a second time, the forward rifling home after being teed up by Sonny Blu Lo-Everton in the 26th minute, while the visitors took enormous strides towards all three points after the interval.

They were awarded a penalty which saw Ash Palmer given his marching orders and Joe Quigley made no mistake from the spot in the 53rd minute. Four minutes from time Adi Yussuf added gloss to the scoreline when he reacted quickest to a loose ball to slam beyond Hinchliffe.

