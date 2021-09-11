Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Inverness hit back to secure fifth straight win

By Press Association
September 11 2021, 5.45pm
Scott Tiffoney gave Partick the lead at Inverness (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Inverness sit top of the cinch Championship after coming from behind to beat Partick 3-1 and secure a fifth successive victory.

Scott Tiffoney put Partick ahead after 17 minutes when he cut in from the left and fired in low at the near post.

Inverness were denied an equaliser three minutes later as Manny Duku saw his header hit the crossbar.

The home side levelled through Kirk Broadfoot six minutes after the break when the defender shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

Shane Sutherland put Inverness ahead for the first time after 68 minutes and Aaron Doran added a third three minutes later when he fired into the top corner to complete the comeback.

