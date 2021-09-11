Sport Inverness hit back to secure fifth straight win By Press Association September 11 2021, 5.45pm Scott Tiffoney gave Partick the lead at Inverness (Jeff Holmes/PA) Inverness sit top of the cinch Championship after coming from behind to beat Partick 3-1 and secure a fifth successive victory. Scott Tiffoney put Partick ahead after 17 minutes when he cut in from the left and fired in low at the near post. Inverness were denied an equaliser three minutes later as Manny Duku saw his header hit the crossbar. The home side levelled through Kirk Broadfoot six minutes after the break when the defender shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the area. Shane Sutherland put Inverness ahead for the first time after 68 minutes and Aaron Doran added a third three minutes later when he fired into the top corner to complete the comeback. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Ayr see off Dunfermline to pick up first win of season Sheffield United hit Peterborough for six to record first league win of season Lee Connelly finds the target as Queen of the South take narrow win at Raith Bristol City’s search for home win reaches 13 games after draw with Preston