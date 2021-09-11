Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Ayr see off Dunfermline to pick up first win of season

By Press Association
September 11 2021, 5.45pm
Ayr got their first win of the season at Somerset Park (PA)
Ayr picked up their first win of the cinch Championship season with a 3-1 home victory over fellow strugglers Dunfermline.

The Honest Men, under the caretaker leadership of Jim Duffy following the departure of David Hopkin, were quick out of the blocks.

Tomi Adeloye opened the scoring in the third minute, providing the right finish after receiving the ball from Daire O’Connor.

It was 2-0 in the 25th minute when Cameron Salkeld headed home, only for Nikolay Todorov to get the visitors back into the contest three minutes later from close range.

Adeloye wrapped up the win in the 63rd minute, his sixth goal in nine matches this season ensuring Dunfermline would still be searching a first victory of the campaign.

