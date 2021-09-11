Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wrexham defeat Woking despite being reduced to 10 men with David Jones dismissal

By Press Association
September 11 2021, 5.46pm
Jordan Davies, right, got the winner for 10-man Wrexham (PA)
Wrexham survived David Jones’ late red card to register their first home win of the season with a 1-0 success against Woking.

Midfielder Jones was sent off 15 minutes from time for picking up two yellow cards just three minutes apart.

However, the 10 remaining Dragons players were able to preserve the lead given to them by Jordan Davies at the end of the first half as Dean Keates’ side made it two wins – a first at the Racecourse Ground – and three draws from their first five matches.

Luke Young saw an early effort saved by the feet of Craig Ross before Wrexham went in front after 40 minutes.

Paul Mullin ran in behind the Woking defence before lifting the ball to the back post for Davies to head home.

Tahvon Campbell was lively for the visitors and Jones’ first yellow card after 73 minutes was for a trip on the 24-year-old. Jones was dismissed shortly afterwards but despite some late pressure Woking were unable to force an equaliser.

It needed a fine smothering block by home goalkeeper Rob Lainton in injury time to deny Jordan Maguire-Drew to ensure Keates’ team took all three points.

