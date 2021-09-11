Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Four-goal Fleetwood enjoy Rotherham romp

By Press Association
September 11 2021, 5.47pm
Danny Andrew was on target as Fleetwood won at Rotherham (David Davies/PA)
Fleetwood cruised to a first win at Rotherham as they defeated last season’s relegated Championship outfit 4-2 at the New York Stadium.

Goals from Callum Morton, Ged Garner, Danny Andrew and Callum Camps secured victory for the Cod Army, who had trailed 2-1 at the interval after efforts from Michael Smith and Kieran Sadlier.

Simon Grayson’s visitors forged ahead midway through the first half when Morton sprinted on to a Camps ball through the right channel and crashed an eight-yard strike into the roof of the net from an unfavourable angle.

Rotherham fought back with Smith heading in from a long Wes Harding throw and Sadlier sending Alex Cairns the wrong way from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time after Chiedozie Ogbene had been dragged to the deck by Camps.

But three away goals in a quarter-of-an-hour spell turned the game on its head in the second half.

First, Garner ignored Rotherham offside protests to race on to Morton’s ball through the right channel and tuck an eight-yard shot between Viktor Johansson’s legs after 54 minutes.

Next, just past the hour, Andrew curled a 20-yard free-kick into the Swedish keeper’s top-right corner after Ollie Rathbone had tripped Harrison Biggins.

Then, despite further shouts for offside from the hosts, Morton raided down the right and crossed for Garner to be denied by Johansson, only for Camps to drill in the rebound from 10 yards.

