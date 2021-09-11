MK Dons celebrate five League One matches unbeaten with victory over Portsmouth

Ethan Robson scored his first goal for MK Dons as Liam Manning’s side claimed a narrow 1-0 League One victory over Portsmouth to extend their unbeaten league run to five matches.

The Blackpool loanee’s second-half winner inflicted a third-straight defeat in all competitions on Pompey as Dons skipper Dean Lewington celebrated his 700th league game for the hosts at Stadium MK.

MK Dons forward Hiram Boateng was denied an opener inside 30 minutes when the winger picked up a misplaced pass on the edge of the area before watching his first-time effort smack the post.

Portsmouth goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, fresh from his midweek heroics to deny Cristiano Ronaldo from the penalty spot during the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Portugal, was forced into a save when Troy Parrott’s shot looked set to find the net.

Danny Cowley’s men tested Dons goalkeeper Andy Fisher twice on the hour through efforts from John Marquis and Ronan Curtis.

However, the home side snatched a deserved winner through a counter attack when Scott Twine played a through ball to Robson, who poked the ball home after 72 minutes to condemn Pompey to back-to-back league defeats.