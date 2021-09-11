Medy Elito’s late winner gives Wealdstone their first win of the season

Substitute Medy Elito held his nerve to score from the penalty spot deep into injury time to give Wealdstone a 1-0 home win against Altrincham.

A dramatic finale at Grosvenor Vale saw the visitors reduced to 10 men eight minutes into added time when Brad Jackson scythed down substitute Craig Fasanmade on the halfway line.

The game looked like it would end goalless but an Elito shot struck the arm of a defender in the 11th minute of time added on and the 31-year-old kept his cool to score the resulting spot-kick.

It gave Wealdstone their first Vanarama National League victory of the season and extended their unbeaten run to three games.

Altrincham’s best chance to score came early in the second half when Marcus Dinanga weaved his way into the area, only to be denied by the outrushing George Wickens, who made a solid block.