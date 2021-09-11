Jamille Matt’s header sends Forest Green back to the top

Jamille Matt’s second-half header sent Forest Green back to the top of Sky Bet League Two in a turgid clash against Northampton.

Rovers fashioned the first opportunity when Regan Hendry fizzed the ball out to Nicky Cadden and he flicked it up to send a sumptuous strike towards the Northampton goal but keeper Liam Roberts did well to palm over.

In a war of attrition, Kane Wilson and Aaron McGowan traded yellow cards.

Jack Aitchison broke free to feed Matty Stevens and his fierce goalbound shot was touched over by Roberts on the stroke of half-time.

The tempo increased after the break, with Aitchison forcing Roberts into a diving save and Cadden bending an effort over.

Northampton were indebted to Roberts with 23 minutes to go as he parried a well-struck shot from Wilson straight to Matt but his poked attempt was cleared spectacularly off the line by McGowan.

Rovers grabbed the only goal of the game with 13 minutes to go. Cadden arrowed the ball into the box for Matt to plant a cushioned header beyond Roberts for his fifth goal of the season.