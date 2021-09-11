Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021
Jamille Matt’s header sends Forest Green back to the top

By Press Association
September 11 2021, 5.52pm
Jamille Matt scored the only goal of the game (Simon Marper/PA)
Jamille Matt scored the only goal of the game (Simon Marper/PA)

Jamille Matt’s second-half header sent Forest Green back to the top of Sky Bet League Two in a turgid clash against Northampton.

Rovers fashioned the first opportunity when Regan Hendry fizzed the ball out to Nicky Cadden and he flicked it up to send a sumptuous strike towards the Northampton goal but keeper Liam Roberts did well to palm over.

In a war of attrition, Kane Wilson and Aaron McGowan traded yellow cards.

Jack Aitchison broke free to feed Matty Stevens and his fierce goalbound shot was touched over by Roberts on the stroke of half-time.

The tempo increased after the break, with Aitchison forcing Roberts into a diving save and Cadden bending an effort over.

Northampton were indebted to Roberts with 23 minutes to go as he parried a well-struck shot from Wilson straight to Matt but his poked attempt was cleared spectacularly off the line by McGowan.

Rovers grabbed the only goal of the game with 13 minutes to go. Cadden arrowed the ball into the box for Matt to plant a cushioned header beyond Roberts for his fifth goal of the season.

