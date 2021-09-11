Arbroath cruise to four-goal victory over 10-man Hamilton

The cinch Championship’s highest scorers Arbroath secured a third win in five matches with a 4-0 victory over Hamilton.

Scott Stewart broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time when Accies goalkeeper Ryan Fulton failed to gain a hold of the ball.

Within 12 minutes of the restart Michael McKenna drilled one into the top corner for his sixth league goal of the season.

The situation got worse for the visitors when Jamie Hamilton was sent off for a high tackle on Stewart, who was playing a pivotal role.

Arbroath took full advantage with two goals in the last 10 minutes, with Stewart’s second assist of the game teeing up Joel Nouble to make it 3-0.

And Nicky Low rounded off the scoring with an 85th-minute 30-yard free-kick to lift Arbroath into third.