Crewe hit back to earn share of spoils at Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury and Crewe had to settle for a point each as they played out a 1-1 draw in their League One basement clash.

Sam Cosgrove’s 19th-minute opener was cancelled by Mikael Mandron, with neither side able to find a late winner.

Scott Kashket almost put Crewe into a second-minute lead, before team-mate Donervon Daniels blazed over from inside the box.

It was an open game and Shrewsbury took the lead when Cosgrove turned home a Luke Leahy cross.

Elliott Bennett drew a smart save out of Crewe goalkeeper Will Jaaskelainen on the half-hour mark, before the visitors levelled moments before the break.

A through ball caught Salop napping and Mandron took advantage to dink a shot over keeper Marko Marosi.

Kashket and J’Neil Bennett both had chances coming in off the flanks for Crewe, before Shrewsbury had a spell where Ryan Bowman was denied from point-blank range.

Shaun Whalley had a long-range effort blocked, before Bowman spurned a stoppage-time chance to win the game.