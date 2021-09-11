Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Crewe hit back to earn share of spoils at Shrewsbury

By Press Association
September 11 2021, 5.56pm
Sam Cosgrove put Shrewsbury ahead (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Shrewsbury and Crewe had to settle for a point each as they played out a 1-1 draw in their League One basement clash.

Sam Cosgrove’s 19th-minute opener was cancelled by Mikael Mandron, with neither side able to find a late winner.

Scott Kashket almost put Crewe into a second-minute lead, before team-mate Donervon Daniels blazed over from inside the box.

It was an open game and Shrewsbury took the lead when Cosgrove turned home a Luke Leahy cross.

Elliott Bennett drew a smart save out of Crewe goalkeeper Will Jaaskelainen on the half-hour mark, before the visitors levelled moments before the break.

A through ball caught Salop napping and Mandron took advantage to dink a shot over keeper Marko Marosi.

Kashket and J’Neil Bennett both had chances coming in off the flanks for Crewe, before Shrewsbury had a spell where Ryan Bowman was denied from point-blank range.

Shaun Whalley had a long-range effort blocked, before Bowman spurned a stoppage-time chance to win the game.

